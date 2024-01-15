Panama City Fla. (WMBB) – A cold front will slowly work through in the late night hours. Light showers are possible for most after the front works in and through. A few spots in the morning in northern Okaloosa, Walton, and Holmes counties could see light freezing rain or drizzle on the tail end of the precip for the morning hours. Road impacts are expected to be none in areas that see some light frozen precip. The rest of the panhandle will have light showers in the morning and transition to clearing and cooling conditions in the afternoon. The best chance of rain and the highest totals will be the forgotten coast where some heavier showers are possible in the morning.

A hard freeze is possible for most, Tuesday night and Wednesday morning. Clouds are expected to clear Tuesday afternoon and allow for temps to bottom out Wednesday morning. With arctic dry air expected to be in place, temps should fall into the low to mid-20s for most. Hard freeze watches are in effect for the entire area. Another hard freeze is possible for spotty areas inland Wednesday night. We warm up but remain cool with a chance of some showers Thursday night and Friday. Another round of arctic are is expected for the weekend. A warmer pattern could take over next week.