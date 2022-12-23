Panama City Fla. (WMBB) – A hard freeze will happen tonight across the area. Temps will fall to the low 20s for most some could see temps fall in the mid to low teens. The wind will not help things wind chill values tonight and Saturday morning will be in the single digits at times. We will warm up to the lows and 30s for highs on Saturday and will head back down to the 20s for lows on Christmas morning. The wind will be much calmer on Christmas day and we should see the 40s return for highs. The warm-up will be slow at first with us remaining below avg temps through Thursday. Friday of next week we could see temps back into the upper 60s and by the weekend we might even have the 70s return for highs. For the most part, the weather will remain dry through next Thursday we could see showers and storms return by the end of next week.

Close Modal Submit Photo or Video [fu-upload-form suppress_default_fields="true" class="html-wrapper-class" form_layout="media" title=""] [input type="text" name="post_title" id="title" class="required" description="Title"] [input type="text" name="post_author_name" id="name" class="required" description="Name"] [input type="text" name="post_author_email" id="email" class="required" description="Email"] [textarea name="post_content" class="textarea" id="my-textarea" description="Description (optional)"] [input type="file" name="photo" id="my-photo-submission" class="required" description="" multiple="multiple"] [input type="submit" class="btn" value="Submit"] [/fu-upload-form] Submit Photo or Video