Panama City Fla. (WMBB) – A front is set to move through the areas around Halloween the timing details are still being worked out. A significant change in temps for a few days will follow the front regardless of when it moves through. The strongest solution is for a front to move through Monday night and a short wave to phase with some energy across the northeast. This would bring the brunt of the cold air to us Tuesday night and Wednesday next week. If that solution plays out it’s possible we have to warn about patchy frost. Let’s not get too ahead of ourselves here, there are many solutions that are possible as well as the front not moving through until Thursday with much less enthusiasm. It would still bring cooler temps for a few days but would be much less of a talking point. Regardless of timing the prospect for rain remain low, there is a chance of some overrunning moisture behind the front for a cold drizzle or light rain but that is really about it in the forecast period. Overall the dry weather remains.

Tonight temps falls into the 60s and upper 50s some patchy fog is possible. The warm and dry remains for the rest of the week to Sunday where the afternoon temps will slowly climb to mid-80s by the weekend. As mentioned above still working on the forecast around the front so check back on details.