PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB-TV) – The weekend is in view, and unfortunately, the trends are going in the wrong direction. Moisture will be sticking around, and dry air is not likely to help us out even in the mid-levels. This should lead to widespread pop-up showers and storms Friday through Sunday with possibly less coverage on Labor Day, Monday.

I wouldn’t cancel any plans as this will still be pop-ups and not an all-day wash-out type of rain, but I would count on seeing rain at some point during those three days.

The topics are busy with three potential systems in the next 5 days, but none of them pose a threat to the US. Make sure to keep up with the latest through the rest of hurricane season as the tropics can change quickly.