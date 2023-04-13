PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB-TV) – A Tornado Watch has been issued for central and eastern counties of the Panhandle until 1 p.m. CDT/2 p.m. EDT. Isolated, spin-up tornadoes will be possible in these locations throughout the morning and into the early afternoon. Have MULTIPLE ways to receive warnings. A NOAA weather radio is the BEST source, but the StormTrack 13 app is another great option and downloadable for FREE.

Our severe threat has increased, especially inland where there will be slightly better dynamics for severe weather. Today’s storm threats across northwest Florida include damaging winds, spin-up tornadoes and localized flash flooding.

The threat for severe weather lasts through the early afternoon. Showers and storms should clear north by mid-afternoon.

A few isolated showers remain possible Friday morning and afternoon as moisture lingers and wraps around the large low pushing to our north. Pop-up showers are in the forecast again Saturday ahead of a cold front moving southward. Scattered showers and storms are more likely to occur on Sunday as that front arrives in the Panhandle.

On the backside of this front, nicer weather is in store. There will be a slight drop in temperatures Monday with highs in the low-mid 70s and morning lows in the 50s (some spots inland could see lows in the 40s Monday and Tuesday morning). For now, sunny skies are in the forecast through Wednesday.