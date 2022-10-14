Panama City Fla. (WMBB-TV) – The weather will be near perfection for the weekend as we will see temps rise into the mid 80’s for daytime highs and low 60’s for the overnight lows. This is right about where we should be for this time of year. Next week a cold front comes in and it will bring with it arctic air. This air mass will be very dry and that could undercut the moisture on the front so at this time rain chances remain on the low side for Monday as the front passes through. The colder air will lag a bit and should move in through the day on Tuesday. Tuesday night and Wednesday night the temps will fall into the upper 30s for our inland areas and the coast could be as cold as the lower 40s. In our cold favored spots, we could see patchy frost develop in the areas that drop into the mid-30s. Daytime highs will only be in the 60s from Tuesday to Thursday. This is very early for temps to be this cool across our area over the last 30 years the earliest date for temps as the forecast shows would be in the late 1990s at the end of October. These temps will be over 20 degrees below our avg for this time of year when we should expect to see highs in the low 80s and lows in the lower 60s.

Close Modal Submit Photo or Video [fu-upload-form suppress_default_fields="true" class="html-wrapper-class" form_layout="media" title=""] [input type="text" name="post_title" id="title" class="required" description="Title"] [input type="text" name="post_author_name" id="name" class="required" description="Name"] [input type="text" name="post_author_email" id="email" class="required" description="Email"] [textarea name="post_content" class="textarea" id="my-textarea" description="Description (optional)"] [input type="file" name="photo" id="my-photo-submission" class="required" description="" multiple="multiple"] [input type="submit" class="btn" value="Submit"] [/fu-upload-form] Submit Photo or Video