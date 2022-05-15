PANAMA CITY Fla. WEATHER (WMBB) — A full lunar eclipse over the United States Sunday night will turn the full moon red.

Conditions are expected to be generally cloudy, but breaks of clear sky will be enough to see the bright red coloring.

Monday and Tuesday the region sees seasonable summertime conditions with 20-30% pop-up rain chances in the afternoon and evening. High temperatures land in the mid and upper 80s.

Wednesday and Thursday’s temperatures tick up into the 90s, as a high-pressure ridge builds over the United States bringing widespread heat.

By Friday, the summertime pattern builds back over the region and temperatures settle back into a seasonal range.

Saturday and Sunday the tropics will be on the watch for a potential wave of energy coming from Central America. At this time, no significant storm is expected to develop. Updates will be available in the coming days as global weather models get a clearer picture.