Panama City Fla. (WMBB-TV) – The headline was not clickbait. Frost advisories are in effect tonight for our inland areas. We warm up the next few days ahead of a big front Friday and yes even colder air could follow that front.

Tonight frost advisory is in effect for all inland areas. temps will fall in the mid to upper 30s across the panhandle and with dew points below freezing patchy frost becomes more likely. We warm Wednesday to the mid-60s for highs and it’s back to the 30 and 40s Wednesday night. Frost will be less common thanks to rising dew points into Thursday morning. Thursday should feature a southeast wind and temps back in the 70s rain chances will be very low until Friday. Friday a big cold front will move through slowly, a line of storms is possible, and even a strong storm or two but low confidence in any severe weather at this point. Heavy rain is a bigger concern right now where the front will be met with strong convergence as it runs into the Atlantic high pressure. The front will work slowly across the area and 1-3″ of rain could be likely with the potential for much more than that. While things have been dry with the exception of this past Sunday; flash flooding is a concern. River flooding is not much of a concern as river levels are in a good spot. Plenty of details to work out for Friday in the coming days but something to check back in on as we get closer.

Beyond Friday, cold air returns on the back side of the front with a real shot for the panhandle to see freezing temps. Right now the forecast is to stay warmer than the freezing mark only because we have a storm system working in by Tuesday this will help keep clouds around and allow us to be slightly warmer for the overnight periods. Highs will struggle thanks to the clouds however with several days only reaching the upper 50s or low 60s for highs. Next Tuesday is a day to watch as a potent low could be working through the Gulf and impacting our area. Right now it’s way too far out for details but a nice day it will not be if the current models hold.