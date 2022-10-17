Panama City Fla. (WMBB) – Showers and storms have been a much-needed gift to some areas across the panhandle the last couple of days. However, we need much more to elevate the dry conditions that are in place. With a strong cold front the next few days we will have extremely dry weather conditions that along with gusty winds will provide the right conditions for fire to spread rapidly. If you get anything from this forecast it is to avoid outdoor burning the next few days with dry air in place. The other side of things here is the potential for areas to see a frost or freeze, these areas will be inland for the most part and removed about 10 to 15 miles from the coast. Our areas around I-10 will have the highest potential for fros both Tuesday night into Wednesday morning and again Wednesday night and Thursday morning. It’s possible again Friday morning but temps should be mortifying by the time Friday rolls around.

