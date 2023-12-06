PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) – Good morning and happy Wednesday! We’re off to a cold start with temperatures down in the 40s for most of the Panhandle. The wind is blowing out of the north at 5-10 mph, gusting to 15-20 mph this morning. Thankfully, there is not a significant wind chill, but you will want to bundle up as you prepare to head out.

A weak front has passed us, and high pressure is building to our north. Both are reinforcing cold air across the Southeastern region. Colder air coming in from the north at 15-25 mph today will keep our temperatures from climbing much. Highs will be in the mid-upper 50s. We’ll see lots of sunshine, though! Stay warm!

The rest of the week will be dry and cool. Temperatures for the most part through Thursday will be cooler than the mid-60s. Tonight into tomorrow morning, temperatures could be near freezing, if not below freezing for the inland areas. The coastline will see lows hovering around 40 degrees. Thursday night may bring frost to the inland areas again, but it should be slightly warmer than tonight’s lows.

Friday, we start to warm up ahead of another weekend storm system. This time we should have a much faster-moving front, but strong to severe storms might be possible if the setup is right. Timing is looking later in the day Saturday if not overnight into Sunday morning. We will fine-tune as details of timing and amounts or severe chances become more clear later in the week.