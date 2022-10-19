PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB-TV) – We will have cold weather around for the next few nights, potentially challenging record lows across the area. Locations around I-10 are the most likely to see frost or freezing conditions Wednesday night. This cold and dry air will keep the fire danger around as well. Thankfully, the winds will be much lighter on Wednesday, and dew points should rise by the weekend. These trends will cut down some of the fire issues. The next chance of rain, however, will not be until Tuesday/Wednesday of next week at the earliest.

Wednesday night, middle to low 30s will be possible inland and our cold-favored spots could see frost develop. Coastal areas should only fall down into the lower 40s Thursday morning. The morning low temperature should be in the low 60s or upper 50s this time of year, so this is some very early cold air especially for our location.

Afternoon high temperatures will range from the mid-upper 60s Wednesday through Friday, climbing back to the 70s this weekend and heading into the low-mid 80s early next week.