Panama City Fla. (WMBB) – Cold weather for the next few nights that will challenge record lows across the area. Locations around I-10 are the most likely to see frost or freezing conditions Tuesday and Wednesday nights. This cold dry air will keep the fire danger around as well. Thankfully, the winds will be much lighter on Wednesday, and dew points should rise by the weekend this will cut down on fire issues. The next chance of rain however might not be until the middle of next week at the earliest.

