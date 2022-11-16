Panama City Fla. (WMBB) – The cold conditions will peak tomorrow with another front coming through Saturday and Sunday. Next week should have temps much closer to normal with a warming trend starting on Tuesday and likely seeing another front sometime toward the end of next week. Thursday night into Friday we will likely see a break in the clouds and the breeze this should allow for temps to fall into the mid to low the 30s across the panhandle. Frost and Freezing conditions will be common Friday morning. Clouds will keep the temps up a touch Friday and Saturday night likely limiting any frost or freeze potential. Sunday night we could get close to freezing once again. Thereafter Monday through next week we should moderate our temps ahead of the next front.

