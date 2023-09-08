Panama City Fla. (WMBB) – A stationary front will stay in place through the weekend this means we do have lift and moisture around so you could run into a shower or storm. Rain chances will not be all that impressive however only around 30 to 40% across the area through Sunday. Monday and Tuesday will feature mostly dry conditions with temps nearing the low 90s for highs on those days. Rain chances come back with a stronger cold front next Wednesday and Thursday. That could bring dry air back to us to help it feel better and the overnight lows to fall back to the 60s again. The overall parade of fronts for the east and southeast for the next 2 to 3 weeks will be the main weather influence for us.

