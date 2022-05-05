Panama City Fla. (WMBB) – South of the front, the air mass will be moderate to very unstable, and will help organize storms into supercells or bowing line segments capable of damaging winds, hail, and possibly tornadoes. SPC this afternoon has upgraded the severe risk for tomorrow into the Enhanced category (level 3 of 5) north of a Dothan to Albany line. Storms should arrive in southeast Alabama to west-central Georgia during the late morning, then move across all but the SE Big Bend through early evening. Otherwise, strong southwest winds are expected in advance of convection during the day on Friday. Statistical guidance shows sustained winds of 20+ mph for a time tomorrow for our Panhandle, AL, and GA counties. It may be worth at least consideration of a Wind Advisory.

As the cold front continues to move across our region Friday night into Saturday we`ll see some lingering showers overnight, particularly over the SE Florida Big Bend and our Gulf waters. Some storms may fire back up Saturday morning, remaining confined to the SE FL Big Bend, and are expected to be out of the region by Saturday afternoon. Breezy and relatively drier air moves in behind the cold front. Expect overnight lows in the mid to upper 60s with daytime highs in the mid to upper 80s.