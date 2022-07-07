Panama City Fla. (WMBB) – Heat and humidity sticking around for a few more days. The humidity is not going anywhere because of course it is Florida in the summertime. Rain chances will be high for both Friday and Saturday. This will be thanks to an approaching front that could bring the threat of heavy rain and possibly even an isolated severe storm. Much better rain chances will arrive on Sunday and Monday when the front will stall across our area. Aside from stormy weather, hot and humid conditions continue. High temperatures peak in the low-mid 90s, with max heat indices in the 100-105 range. Although those values are below our 108-degree heat advisory criteria, people spending time outdoors should still exercise caution.

