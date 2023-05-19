Panama City Fla. (WMBB-TV) – Saturday’s rain chances are likely the top concern for you at the moment. I’m here to calm that concern… Well maybe… Rain chances will be best along and to the north of I-10 more precisely the farther northwest you go in the panhandle the better the rain chance will be. With the heating of the day the sea breeze will likely spark a shower or storm but we should see too much in the way of coverage with that dry air in the mid and upper levels will cap coverage.

Tonight showers and storms on the sea breeze will fade as we lose the heating of the day. Partly cloudy conditions will hold through the night and fog could develop into the early morning hours. Saturday a cold front will be slowly moving in but it will take some time for the front to arrive so rain chances will be 20 to 30% across the area Saturday. Sunday the front stalls and we should see a much higher chance of rain with greater coverage of our pop-up showers and storms. Monday will likely be the best chance at rain over the next 5 days with the front still in place we should see upwards of 40 to 70% coverage across the area Monday afternoon. Tuesday the front start to move out but will still have a good amount of showers and storms Tuesday afternoon around. This is still a rain lotto type of activity meaning that the rain will be very hit-and-miss so don’t be upset if you get rain three days in a row or don’t see rain at all it’s just luck of the draw this time of year.

Wednesday to potentially through next weekend a trough will dig on the east coast as a broad upper low set up in the Atlantic on the eastern seaboard. This will force cooler and more dry air into our region. Giving us a northern wind and lowering our rain chances. The air should feel a bit nicer and the temps not be as hot as they have been. This is still the middle to end of next week so tweaking will be done and it’s not going to kill our rain chances entirely but should reduce it down to 20 to 30% with the sea breeze.