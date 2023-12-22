Panama City Fla. (WMBB) – A forecast poem by Chief Meteorologist Ross Whitley

It’s the Friday night before Christmas the Current conditions are warm,

Get out and enjoy it before the Christmas day Storm.

Temps will fall back into the 40s and 50s tonight

While Santa is still at the North Pole prepping for flight

Norad thankfully can track when he leaves

So on Sunday, you kids will know when you need to be asleep

We know that Santa is ready for all the conditions

With weather as cold as this before he departs on his mission.

Our radar is clear and Bright,

No rain is expected tonight,

Partly cloudy here and warmer than it should be,

It will be cooler inland by just a few degrees.

Tomorrow get out and Enjoy,

Sunshine and in the 70s

no need to be mad where you sit,

You know I don’t control it.

If the warmth is not festive for you,

There’s no need to be annoyed,

Colder weather will return soon,

The forecast that you can’t avoid.

A great day to sit by the water,

Winds from the east,

Turning to the south and on the increase.

Chop will be built for boaters throughout the day.

Check the forecast to stay okay.

Currently across the nation warm for most,

This weekend Florida gets to boast.

With dreams of a snowy Christmas dashed

You have to look into the past

This will not be like the Christmas of 89,

To get the snow fix reach for the holiday movie stash

We should be dry through the weekend until Sunday Evening,

Rain in the overnight

and on Christmas day before leaving,

The front stalls across the southeast

Cooler conditions will be slower to release,

With some Clouds and a stray shower much of the week,

Friday it gets colder as we start a new cold streak.

While you have heard this before,

It’s almost time for the Arctic to open that door

Freezing conditions could be in store,

By next weekend the warmth will be no more.

A very nice weekend before Santa arrives,

A wet Christmas then the cold revives,

This was fun and some of that was a solid phrase

Merry Christmas and Happy Holidays!