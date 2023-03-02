PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB-TV) – We’re in for another warm week across the Panhandle with temperatures trending into the mid-70s for our coastal locations and low-mid 80s farther inland.

Isolated showers may develop late this morning and through the afternoon hours thanks to a warm front bringing in even more moisture from the Gulf. Thursday night into Friday morning, a cold front will be rolling through the Panhandle. Scattered showers and storms are expected to last until midday on Friday. Ahead of the front, when it arrives and shortly afterwards, winds will be strong. Winds will likely be sustained at 20-30 mph and gust closer to 40-45 mph. A Wind Advisory may be issued for Friday.

We are closely monitoring Friday for the potential for severe weather in the Panhandle. Thankfully, it looks like our severe threat has lessened. An isolated severe storm is possible, in which case strong, damaging winds will be the biggest concern.

Following Friday’s front, a shot of cooler air will move south for the weekend. Temperatures will likely top out in the upper 60s and low 70s Saturday and Sunday while morning lows dip into the 50s and 40s.