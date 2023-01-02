PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB-TV) – We’re off to a foggy start this morning with visibility reduced to one mile or less in many areas. Extreme caution is urged for commuters. Drop your speed, leave extra space between vehicles and make sure your lights are on, low beams specifically.

A Dense Fog Advisory is in effect until 9 a.m. CST, 10 a.m. EST. A Marine Fog Advisory is in effect until noon.

Fog will eventually evaporate, giving way to clear sky that will see clouds building in later in the day. Temperatures are forecast to reach 70s today, tomorrow and Wednesday.

Tuesday will start foggy again. Scattered showers and storms are possible in the afternoon hours, however, confidence is low. High resolution models are showing rain chances Tuesday west of Walton County. Global models, though, show rain all across the Panhandle. Be prepared for rainfall, but at best, we’ll miss out on the activity.

There is higher confidence, though, in rain arriving Wednesday morning into the afternoon with a cold front sweeping across the area. Scattered showers and storms are likely with rainfall totals up to 2 inches. Isolated severe storms are also possible in which strong damaging winds are the biggest concern. A spin-up tornado is possible though not highly probable.

Behind the front, colder and drier air will be settling in Thursday through the weekend. Temperatures are forecast to drop to the 30s and 40s in the morning hours and rise to only the 50s and 60s. Sunshine is in store to wrap up the work week and head into next week, though!