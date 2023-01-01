Panama City Fla (WMBB) – Foggy conditions will last until the mid-morning hours at least for the area Monday. Coastal areas could have issues with the fog holding on much as Sunday did. Rain chances return on Tuesday but the latest models have trended drier for the day on Tuesday it might just be some Isolated showers and storm that sneak in late on Tuesday. Wednesday the front will be sitting on top of us and we should have plenty of lift for showers and storms to be around. While the threat of severe weather will not be high on either Tuesday or Wednesday there is enough of a risk to pay attention to the weather on both days. Right now the risk for severe storms looks to be limited at best. As we move into Thursday we will bring with it dry conditions and cooler weather. Inland areas will have the threat of frost starting Friday morning and likely holding onto that through the weekend.

