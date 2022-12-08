Panama City Fla. (WMBB-TV) – The fog is bad, but the pattern allowing the fog to develop will finally break down this weekend. A weak front will move through Friday this should allow for Saturday morning to be the last morning with dense fog. Sunday and Monday will have just enough energy around for a shower but rain chances will be around 30%. Tuesday will also bring a chance of showers but with a warm front this time as we watch a large upper-level system finally bring an end to the pattern we have now. This system will produce severe weather to our west and it could carry into our area. At the moment the dynamics of the strong front are still in question by the time the front reaches us. This could mean less of a sharp boundary and less of a chance for strong storms. We will watch the trend and update you on the possible storms as we get closer. The front should work into the area late Wednesday and move out through Thursday morning. The cooler air filters in Thursday evening and settles across the area by Friday. Overnight lows could return to freezing temps once again so that is something to watch for next weekend.

