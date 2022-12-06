Panama City Fla. (WMBB-TV) – High pressure remains in control with very little wiggle room. Our pattern is stalled with warm and humid conditions leading to overnights that are foggy. This will last through Friday. On Friday a weak and dry front will work across the area. this will not bring much in the way of changes but it will allow for a slightly nicer day on Saturday and it chips away at the ridge that is in place. Let over energy will be around Sunday Through Tuesday and this could allow for a few showers to mix across our area. Temps will remain above avg during this time but not as warm as this week. Through the middle to end of next week, a big cold front will move across the country this is when the pattern should flip to colder conditions for us. The timing of the front or if we need to be concerned about storms is too unknown at this point but the colder air moving in our direction is looking more and more likely.

