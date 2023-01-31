Panama City Fla. (WMBB) – The same setup tonight that we had last night. this will bring more foggy conditions and will likely keep showers around at least in a limited form tonight and tomorrow. Thursday is when some change arrives, a cold front will work in for Thursday night, and with it showers and maybe a storm. Severe weather is not expected with the front on Thursday night. Showers will linger into the morning hours Friday with the cold front also bringing in colder conditions. Friday evening the colder air should be settling into the area and showers should be gone. The weather this coming weekend looks promising with temps in the lower 60s and mostly sunny conditions expected. Next week we could see a similar setup for the middle to the end of the week.



