Panama City Fla. (WMBB) – Rain chances are back but we will be battling dry air while we wait for the raindrops. Wednesday through Friday will see more of the same a cool morning followed by a warm up with a dry but nice afternoon. The main issue will be dense fog that develops in the overnight hours. Tuesday and Wednesday night will likely see the densest fog but the setup is there for Friday morning.

Friday clouds build through the day and we could see showers around in the afternoon. Dry air likely eats any moisture that moves our way on Friday but a stray shower is possible. A cold front slides through Friday afternoon temps will be cooler for Saturday. Clouds and showers will stick around Saturday if we get lucky we could see a heavier shower or two work through the area. Temps will only climb into the mid 70s then fall to the 50s Saturday night. Sunday is a cool and breezy day with a shower or two possible as well. If things play out really well then we could see up to 1″ of rain but it will be more likely to see just 0.10″. Monday and Tuesday are also breezy and cool with highs reaching near 70 for both days. A better chance of rain that can amount to something is next Wednesday then hopefully a wetter pattern sticks around.