Panama City Fla. (WMBB-TV) – Warm and humid weather continues but we start to see a breakdown of this pattern this weekend. A dry front will work through Friday and Saturday to put an end to the fog. Sunday and Monday some energy left behind could bring a shower but rain chances will remain around 30% or less. Next week likely Wednesday night or Thursday morning a stronger cold front will be moving through. The timing and strength of the front are still unknown but we will have to watch for storms along the front as it passes to early to tell any more details than that. After the front, a colder pattern will take shape and that pattern should hold through the holidays. We will continue to monitor the details as they become more clear progressing into next week.

