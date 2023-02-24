Panama City Fla. (WMBB) – The weather forecast for the coming days in the area is a mixed bag, with partly sunny and mostly cloudy days ahead, as well as chances of showers and thunderstorms. Starting with Saturday, the day is expected to begin with areas of dense fog before 10 am, but after that, it will turn partly sunny, with a high near 75. The west-southwest wind will be blowing at 5 to 10 mph. This means that it will be a comfortable day, with pleasant temperatures and some sunshine. As we move into Saturday night, the sky will be mostly cloudy, with a low of around 62. The west wind will be blowing at 5 to 10 mph. It will be a mild night, but with the clouds around, it might not be as clear as the previous one. Sunday is expected to be mostly sunny, with a high near 73. The southwest wind will be blowing at 5 to 10 mph. It will be another comfortable day, with some sunshine and pleasant temperatures. Sunday night will be partly cloudy, with a low around 64. The south wind will be blowing at 5 to 10 mph. The night will be mild, with some clouds in the sky. Moving into Monday, the day will be partly sunny, with a high near 75. It will be a warm day, with some clouds around. Monday night will be mostly cloudy, with a low around 66. The wind is expected to be breezy, which might make the night a bit cooler than previous ones. Tuesday a weak front will slide through the area and should bring a chance of a morning shower. The next real chance of rain will come toward the end of next week with a bigger cold front. Storms will be possible so it’s something to pay close attention to but for now plenty of time to watch. Enjoy the warm and humid weekend.

