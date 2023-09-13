Panama City Fla. (WMBB) – This time of year people want it to cool off and feel great instantly. Fall is just around the corner, we should be around 90 for highs and around 70 for lows. This has been the weather we have had as of late. A few fronts working through will actually offer a shot at being colder than average. It’s not by a ton and it still going to be warm but it will slowly feel better outside as the lower dew point sinks in and hangs around. We will keep lift around as well so showers and storms will remain in the forecast even after the fronts slide through.

Wednesday night a shower or storm is possible just about anywhere overnight. Temps will fall into the lower 70s. Thursday temps will climb to around 90 for a high, and rain chances will be 50 to 60% as pop-up showers and storms will be scattered through the afternoon. A similar day for Friday but temps will be a few degrees cooler. Another front slide in on Sunday would bring rain chances back to the high of 60% like our Thursday. We could see some more dry conditions next Monday and Tuesday.

The troughing pattern will continue to keep tropical interest away. Nothing threatening the panhandle of Florida for the foreseeable future. Lee could impact parts of the Northeast interest there should seek local information on how the storm could impact the area.