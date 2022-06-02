Panama City Fla. (WMBB) – Tomorrow, another warm and muggy day is on tap with high temperatures rising into the low to mid-90s. A cold front is expected to move through the region, which will slightly increase the odds of precipitation; however, it will lack forcing. Other ingredients for storm development are more favorable, including CAPE and DCAPE, while the shear is lower. Agree with the night shift that the main threat for storms tomorrow will be damaging winds. SPC continues to paint a Marginal Risk (level 1 of 5) for severe weather over our GA, AL, and adjacent FL Panhandle. As tropical low pressure moves across south Florida and into the western Atlantic on Saturday and Sunday, the mid and upper flow across the local area will become more zonal as the weak trough from Friday weakens. Convection on Saturday afternoon will generally be limited to the eastern and southeastern portions of the forecast area, with coverage fairly limited.

Close Modal Submit Photo or Video [fu-upload-form suppress_default_fields="true" class="html-wrapper-class" form_layout="media" title=""] [input type="text" name="post_title" id="title" class="required" description="Title"] [input type="text" name="post_author_name" id="name" class="required" description="Name"] [input type="text" name="post_author_email" id="email" class="required" description="Email"] [textarea name="post_content" class="textarea" id="my-textarea" description="Description (optional)"] [input type="file" name="photo" id="my-photo-submission" class="required" description="" multiple="multiple"] [input type="submit" class="btn" value="Submit"] [/fu-upload-form] Submit Photo or Video