Panama City Fla. (WMBB) – Well-established ridging over the region is poised to reinforce the warming trend and dry weather. Easterly flow also holds firm to keep the steady influx of low-level moisture going. We`re looking at widespread highs in the mid-80s on Saturday with lows in the upper 50s/low 60s. A couple of troughs swinging through the central Plains and Midwest attempt to break down the ridge early next week, which would stymie the warm/dry trend. However, this pattern change appears to hold off until Wednesday as the high-temperature forecast calls for upper 80s areawide Sunday-Tuesday, with good potential for many locations to crack 90 degrees to start the work week! Overnight lows merely drop to the 60s during that time. Global models bring a weakening cold front our way on Tuesday, so rain chances finally return by then, albeit less than 30%. Temperatures get knocked down by several degrees after frontal passage thanks to a cooler/drier airmass filtering in from the north. High temperatures are expected to be in the low-mid 80s while lows drop to the 50s for the remainder of the period

