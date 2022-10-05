Panama City Fla. (WMBB) – While conditions will remain quiet on most weather fronts to the end of the week, the main story will be of the fire weather variety. A lack of rainfall over the last 3 to 4 weeks, especially across the western half of our forecast area, has led to fairly dry conditions along the ground. Upper-level cyclonic flow over the southeastern US and west-northwest flow overhead will keep a steady transport of dry mid-level air into the forecast area Thursday evening and into Friday. While low wind speeds will likely keep us from reaching critical fire weather conditions, the fire danger will likely be elevated on Friday due to the dry conditions on the ground and low relative humidities around 25 to 30% during the warmest part of the day. We advise that folks be extremely careful with any flames, as new fires could easily spread given the dry conditions in place. Please follow the advice of local officials regarding any recommendations they have with respect to outdoor burning.

Tropics: The system is forecast to move generally westward near the northern coast of South America, and interaction with land is likely to hinder significant development during the next day or so. After that time, environmental conditions are expected to become more conducive for development, and a tropical depression is likely to form within the next two to three days when the system is over the south-central Caribbean Sea. Regardless of development, heavy rainfall with localized flooding, as well as gusty winds to gale force, are expected over portions of the Windward Islands, northern portions of South America, and the ABC Islands during the next day or two. Interests in those locations, in addition to those in Central America, should continue to monitor the progress of this system.