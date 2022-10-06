PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB-TV) – Same story, different day. More dry weather in the forecast, at least for the next 7 days.

There is a cold front on the way for the end of the work week, but it will not bring any moisture. High pressure will remain in control until the middle of next week. That’s when rain *could* return to the forecast with a bit more activity in our weather pattern.

TROPICAL UPDATE: Tropical Depression 12 has formed in the eastern Atlantic Ocean. It will move north and remain a “fish storm,” meaning that it will not impact land. The other wave, now in the Caribbean, is worth watching, but the most likely outcome is development this weekend before the storm shifts west to Central America. The threat to the US at this time is very low if any at all.