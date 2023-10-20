PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB-TV) – Good morning and happy Friday! We’re off to a warmer start with temperatures mainly in the 50s and 60s under a mostly clear sky. Some clouds are developing as our next cold front approaches the Panhandle, and it’s even sparking a few isolated showers, too.

Other than a few isolated showers today, it will be mostly sunny and dry. Winds will increase as the front comes through, reaching 15 mph and gusting up to 25 mph at times. The wind will decrease behind the front through the weekend. Temperatures, though, will not fall behind the front. The high temperatures are forecast to remain steady in the upper 70s along the coast and low 80s inland while morning lows stay in the 50s and 60s Saturday and Sunday.

Next week, another upper-level ridge builds which means the weather story will be very similar to what we experienced this week. We’ll be staying dry, seeing plenty of sunshine and our temperatures will mostly reach the low 80s in the afternoons and sit in the mid-50s to low 60s overnight.

A lack of rainfall in the forecast means fire danger will be a greater concern. If you burn anything outdoors, keep a close eye on the fire and have plenty of water nearby to put it out completely before walking away. Of course, if you can avoid outdoor burning, that would be the safest option, too.