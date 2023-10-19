PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB-TV) – Good morning and happy Thursday! We’re off to a little warmer start with temperatures mainly in the low 50s. Winds out of the east, shifting south will pump in some warmer air and more moisture from the Gulf of Mexico. Temperatures will trend higher than yesterday (mid-upper 70s), and cloud cover will also increase. A couple stray showers will be possible, too, but the rain chance sits at a mere 20%.

A cold front is expected to arrive in northwest Florida Friday. It may produce a few isolated showers, but little rainfall is likely. The front will also do little to result in a temperature change. Rather, temperatures will remain in the upper 70s Saturday, Sunday and Monday. Temperatures are likely to return to the low 80s through the middle of next week while morning lows remain in the mid-upper 50s and low 60s.

The next 7-10 days feature dry weather which will increase the threat for fire danger. Please use extreme caution when doing any outdoor burning and make sure a fire is completely put out before leaving the scene.