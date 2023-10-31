PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) – Good morning! Colder air is currently moving into the Panhandle behind a cold front. It’s going to result in a spooktacular Halloween!

We will see some superstitious sunshine and cursed clouds take to the sky. Temperatures will crawl to the low 70s this afternoon. A bloodcurdling breeze from the north will gust up to 20 mph, just right for witches to take flight! As the kids head out for trick-or-treating this evening, thankfully the forecast is all treats and no tricks! Temperatures will be falling into the mid-60s by 5 p.m. and further to the mid-50s by 9 p.m. Bone-chilling air arrives overnight as temperatures fall to the mid-40s along the coast and upper 30s inland.

Wednesday, we’ll see startling sunshine as the clouds clear and temperatures that may leave you trembling as they struggle to make it into the low 60s through the afternoon. A strong wind and dreadfully dry conditions will create frightening fire danger weather. Please avoid outdoor burning through the middle of the week!

The cold air will take a bite out of the Panhandle Thursday morning. We’ll experience corpse-like conditions inland where temperatures will fall into the mid-upper 30s. Patchy frost will be possible. Along the coastline, temperatures will make you squirm in the low 40s. Throughout the day, the entire Panhandle will see temperatures creep into the mid-upper 60s.

Thereafter, the Southeast will be possessed by a high pressure system. It will summon sunshine and temperatures will rise from the dead back to the spell-binding 70s through the weekend. Morning lows will return to the frightful 50s.