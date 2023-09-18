Panama City Fla. (WMBB) – Going outside on Monday was far less of a task. Dry air for the first time since way back at the start of June. June 5 to be exact the last time dew points were below 60. The dry air will be with us most of the week. A bit of moisture tries to return WED/THUR, but that will only impact the coast. Over the weekend a coastal low in the Atlantic should help bring more dry air to us to keep the fall feeling going. Beyond that the pattern could bring warmer weather back to us before we see fall take over the weather pattern for good.

Tonight temps should fall into the low 60s for most. A few locations could see temps in the upper 50s esp our cold favored spots. Tuesday will be another really nice day with plenty of sunshine and temps in the 80s. Wednesday a bit of moisture comes back which could bring a pop-up shower to the coast. Rain chances will be low overall and temps will still be nice just a bit higher dew points. Thursday the moisture could be back enough for a 30% chance of rain mainly along the coast. Friday the coastal low/subtropical/tropical/non-tropical pushes more dry air into the panhandle. This will make the weather nice again for Friday and Saturday, Plenty unknown on how that low will develop. This could change the forecast for the late weekend into next week. Nothing that would bring significant impacts to us but could bring showers our way if this were to be less developed and farther west, (seems unlikely right now).

Overall Tropics remain active but nothing that is threatening to the Florida Panhandle at this time.