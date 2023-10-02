Panama City Fla. (WMBB) – Dry weather is a concern even if it brings us just beautiful weather this week. To start off the week we have a dry air mass in place this will allow for daytime highs to be warm in the upper 80s but lows will fall to the mid to low 60s thanks to the dry air as well. It really is very nice conditions overall for the weather this week. Friday a cold front will work in and through overnight. Friday will be warm and we could hopefully squeeze out a shower. The dry air ahead of the front will likely mean the front will be dry. After the front moves through early Saturday morning, temps will only climb to the mid-70s for daytime highs Saturday to Monday of next. Lows could even fall to the 40s for some in the northern half of the area Saturday night or Sunday night. This will be the coolest air of the fall season so far.

Dry air means fire danger brings in a front with no rain and fire danger increases. Allow for drought conditions and fire danger to get higher. This is what we have over the next 10 days very little drought relief and lots of dry air. If you don’t have to burn please do not and if you have to please make sure you are doing so as safely as possible. Fall season is fire season and wildfires are mostly caused by people, do your best to ensure we get through fire season without wildfires!