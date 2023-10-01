Panama City Fla. (WMBB) – Drought conditions are in places across the area, the forecast for the next 10 days is mostly dry. This brings fire concerns into the forecast as rain is just not that likely. The weather this week will be beautiful due to the dry weather temperatures will climb to mid and upper 80s for daytime highs. The overnight lows will be in the low to mid-60s and primarily clear conditions around. A cold front will approach the area Thursday and could let a bit of humidity slip in so Thursday could feel a bit warmer compared to the rest of the week. With dry and stable conditions ahead of the front we will likely see a moisture-starved front roll through quickly on Friday. Breezy conditions will follow the fronts passage with the first air mass that started in the Arctic to make it to us this season. The temps will not be all that cold but for this time of year we could see temps 8-15 degrees below the average. We will fine-tune the forecast for next weekend this week but get excited fall weather fans!

