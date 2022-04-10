PANAMA CITY, Fla. WEATHER (WMBB) — A beautiful end to the weekend will continue into the work week as high pressure stays over the Panhandle for a bit.

Monday and Tuesday will hold slight rain chances as a stationary front lifts north of us. A few showers may be noticed in Walton County on Monday, and more spotty and widespread showers are possible Tuesday.

In addition to the minor rain chances, temperatures will begin to rise into the upper 70s and 80s most afternoons this week.

Early Thursday morning, our next cold front will work through the Southeast US. This will give the Panhandle our next shot at stormy weather and potentially severe weather.

The timing and severity of storms are subject to change, so pay attention to the forecast this upcoming week.

Slight shower and storm chances linger into Friday and the next weekend.