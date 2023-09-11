Panama City Fla. (WMBB) – The washed-out front from last Friday is still hanging out. The next front is moving in and will work through on Wednesday to Thursday. As that next front comes in it should add a bit of lift to the boundary already in place. Rain chances in the next two days will be 40 to 50% across the area. It’s not going to be a washout but there will be scattered storms around. Inland areas will have better rain chances for Tuesday and Coastal areas Tuesday night and Wednesday morning before more popups inland Wednesday afternoon. Dry air will work in behind the front and no fall is not on the way but the dry continental air is the opposite of what we had all summer it will feel much better outside esp in the morning hours Starting Thursday and going into the weekend. A front next week could bring support for the dry air and keep it in place. Temps will be seasonable for this time of year and will actually be the first forecast of below-average temps since the middle of June.

