Evening Weather Panama City 9-6-21

Chances are you enjoyed this Labor Day since conditions were near perfect for most of the Panhandle. Overnight tonight temperature head into their seasonal 70-degree range, while remaining dry. For Tuesday, some moisture returns with a 40-50% chance of afternoon showers and storms, due to a stationary front to our north. Winds remain calm, which will help out beach conditions for another day or so. By Wednesday were tracking rain throughout the day, as a tropical low-pressure system rises from the Gulf of Mexico. Impacts should be minor, but some rougher surf, breezy winds, and widespread wetness is possible. Flash flooding can’t be ruled out either. Thursday morning could hold onto rain chances as well, but things turn dry again in time for the next weekend.