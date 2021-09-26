Evening Weather Forecast 9-26-21

The rest of our Sunday here in the Panhandle will be near-identical to what we have experienced the previous 3 days, with minuscule chances for precipitation and low temperatures into the 60s overnight.

Starting off Monday, the return of southerly flow will bring the chances for moisture back into play, but there is only a 20% chance for isolated sprinkles or showers on your commute in the morning and in the early afternoon. Conditions should be mostly dry.

Into Tuesday and Wednesday very small chances for precipitation hold on, but we reach another dry spell through Thursday – Saturday of the rest of the week. Temperatures will have risen a few degrees, with inland areas back around 90 degrees.

Hurricane Sam is still at Category 4 strength and is forecast to remain a major hurricane over the next 5 days. There is an area of interest well to the north and west of Hurricane Sam, that still maintains a very small likelihood of development over the next 5 days. Our next named tropical storm will be Victor.