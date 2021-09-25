Evening Weather Forecast 9-25-21

Long-term conditions will be conducive to a ton of sunshine and not much rain over the next 7-10 days. Some of our coastal areas will see an off-chance for sprinkles throughout the week, but the northerly flow will be tough for the sea breeze to break through and cause convection. We’ll feel temperatures start to warm as the middle of the workweek come about, but otherwise, the region should feel pretty seasonal.

Hurricane Sam began to exhibit Category 4 strength readings today and is expected to remain a major hurricane for the next 4-5 as it heads west through the southern Atlantic. No major land interactions are expected as of yet, but a considerable swell will more than likely be felt by the Leeward Islands late this week.

Another disturbance has arisen to the far north of Puerto Rico but remains at only a 20% chance of development over the next 5 days.