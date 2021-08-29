Evening Weather Forecast 8-29-21

Conditions tonight continue to dry out across the Panhandle, as Hurricane Ida shifts north into southeastern Louisiana and high pressure is stabilized to our east. Overnight tonight conditions should stay mostly dry east of Walton County, but off to our far west rain bands will to continue to pose a threat of flooding and possible tornadoes. By 7-8 AM Monday morning, rain bands are set to start shifting west to east across the Panhandle, with additional widespread showers and storms during the afternoon and early evening. Tuesday calls for another round of potentially heavy showers and storms, but then a drier trends returns for the end of the work week. However, sustained southerly flow across the Gulf for the beginning of the week will keep high rip current risks in effect through midnight Wednesday.