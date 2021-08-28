Evening Weather Forecast 8-28-21

While anticipating Hurricane Ida, our expected impacts here in the FL Panhandle are largely unchanged. Heading through the night tonight, the very far reaching edges of Ida could cause a few showers and storms to come ashore. Significant chances for rain don’t increase until about 9 AM Sunday morning as a rain band will begin to filter into the area. We’ll likely be dealing with a series of showers or storms throughout the day, while winds flow out of the south and east from 15-25 mph, gusts over the western coastline will peak at 30-45 mph. Rainfall totals from 1-3″ could effect the entirety of our region, but greatest amounts will be localized towards Walton, Okaloosa, Santa Rosa, and Escambia counties, up to 4-6″. Conditions are expected to become more or less dry overnight into Monday, but rain chances return Monday morning as the storm shifts east into the Tennessee Valley. Rain chances range from 60-70% through the mid-week, while we deal with left over moisture. Drier days are expected next weekend.