Evening Weather Forecast 8-28-21

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Hurricane Ida, a category 2 storm, continues to strengthen as it makes its way over the Gulf of Mexico, according to the National Hurricane Center.

As of the 8 p.m. EDT (7 p.m. CDT) update, the system was moving northwest at 16 miles per hour with max sustained winds of 105 miles per hour. However, it is expected to strengthen into a category four hurricane before landfall — making it "an extremely dangerous major hurricane," the NHC said.