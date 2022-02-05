Mostly dry conditions will continue to our Saturday night and Sunday afternoon, with slight chances for showers returning on Monday morning.

Low temperatures tonight could touch near freezing again for inland regions, while coastal areas will struggle to hold onto 40 degrees.

A low-pressure system will develop off to our east Monday, and will build in cloud cover for the area as well as the potential for showers.

Clearer and warmer conditions will increase after Tuesday, with high rising into the low and mid-60s.