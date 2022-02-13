Tonight’s temperatures will drop steadily overnight, with many areas reaching near to below freezing. Added breezes of 5-15 mph from the north and west could make it feel even cooler.

It will be a chilly start on Monday, but the sun will shine and keep things cheery throughout the day for a nice Valentine’s Day.

Temperatures increase toward the lower 60s, while breezes stay calm.

Tuesday will hold similar, but warmer conditions, with highs in the mid-60s.

By Wednesday evening rain chances will return, but only slightly. A cold front carrying a good bit of moisture will arrive sometime on Thursday, with low potential for severe weather. Updates to come later on this week.