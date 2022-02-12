Cloudy skies were the story of our Saturday, but as we head through the rest of the weekend the sun will make another appearance.

Waking up on Sunday temperatures will rise out of the 40s, with clouds still around through mid-day. Afternoon and evening hours will make room for sunshine before the Superbowl parties startup, so you’ll have a chance to soak up a few rays.

Because high pressure is sinking back in, conditions will be quite breezy throughout the day. Northwesterly flow will range from 10-18 mph, with gusts up to 20-25 mph possible.

The northwesterly flow will usher in very cold temperatures from the west for Sunday night, with inland areas falling into the upper 20’s. Remember to cover your plants and bring your pets inside.

Warm-ish days stick around for the start of the workweek, with Valentine’s Day highs in the lower 60s.