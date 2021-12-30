Evening Weather Forecast 12-30-21

While Thursday night still holds a few chances for moisture, as we head into the next 48 hours the Panhandle will be a bit drier.

A 30% chance for showers and storms will continue into New Year’s Eve and New Years Day. Southerly flow will still keep the air feeling muggy, and warm temperatures remain on tap.

A cold front pushes through the Panhandle Sunday, with what is expected to be a daytime passage. Possible impacts along with the potentially severe storms it will bring include flash flooding, gusts of 58 mph or more, high/dangerous surf, and a few isolated and brief tornadoes.

High pressure sinks in Monday, with cold temperatures settling in. Highs shake out towards the 50s Monday and Tuesday, with freeze watches likely in the AM hours.

Warmth gradually returns.