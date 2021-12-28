Evening Weather Forecast 12-28-21

Over the next 24 hours, the moisture will start to affect the Panhandle as southerly flow and forcing from a northern front start 50% chances for showers and storms Wednesday and Thursday.

By New Year’s Eve, conditions will dry up some, but there is a chance a few small showers could fall throughout the day Friday as well.

On Saturday, most of the region should see mild conditions throughout the day, but heading overnight a strong cold front will start to push heavier moisture into the area.

Weather models agree on the timing of Sunday, for the most significant rainfall and potentially severe storms to push through the Panhandle. As of now, the greatest threat will be blustery winds, but a brief tornado can not be ruled out.

Details will become more clear as we head through the week.

Monday and Tuesday will offer up much drier conditions, but the dip in temperatures will be steep.

High are expected to drop towards the lower 50s in many areas, with lows near freezing.